Former Minister of Health under John Dramani Mahama’s administration, Alexander Segbefia, has described as needless the flamboyant commissioning of ambulances by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in fulfillment of his 'One-constituency One-ambulance' promise.

"I saw that it was political, and when it comes to the lives of our people you only needed to have say five or ten ambulances available and then you take pictures of them as they arrive at the port, but they should have been deployed from the moment they arrived . . . " he told Mc Jerry Osei Agyemang.

He said in the case of the ambulances it is going to save lives so the government should have commissioned it with the few available and deploy them immediately they come to the country.

The Akufo-Addo-led administration, as part of its promises has commissioned and distributed 307 ambulances to each of the 275 constituencies at the Black Stars Square on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.

The ceremony which was well organized by the government to mark the distribution of the ambulances has been condemned and criticized by the opposition party as well as some Ghanaians who think it was needless and a drain on the public purse.

Alexander Segbefia who was speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ said the move was politically strategized.

