3 hours ago

Ghana's Abraham Mensah won a silver medal in the Bantamweight Boxing division at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Despite the loss in the finals to Northern Ireland’s Dylan James Eagleson, with judges calling it 5-0 in favour of Eagleson, he won a silver medal for his troubles.

Mensah is the second Ghanaian boxer to have won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth games with compatriot Joseph Commey picking up a bronze medal despite falling ill and falling to honour the finals.

Joseph Commey was due to fight Jude Gallagher for a gold medal after qualifying to the finals of the men’s featherweight 54 – 57kg was forced to forfeit the bout due to illness on the eve of the fight.

Ghana has so far won 5 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, two of them silver and three bronze.