Ghanaian Boxer Joseph Commey was declared medically unfit to fight for Gold on Sunday, 7th August 2022 at the Commonwealth Games.

He was set to fight for Gold in the featherweight boxing division against Northern Ireland’s Jude Gallagher but suddenly fell sick on the eve of the fight and had to settle for silver in the men’s 57kg featherweight bout.

Joseph Commey breezed past Indian boxer Mohammad Hussamuddin to move into the final.

He is the second Ghanaian boxer to win gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games which ends today 8th August 2022, after Abraham Mensah won silver in the Bantamweight division.

Ghana has so far won five medals that are three bronze all in track and field and two bronze all in boxing.