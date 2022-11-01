2 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has advised young strikers to communicate with their midfielders on how they want the ball played to them.

He says that communication is key between strikers and midfielders if one wants to be successful.

According to Gyan, if there is no communication on the field things will go bad during games.

“When you’re going into a game, call the midfielders and tell them how you want the ball to be placed for you.

“At least one to two of such chances might work. If you do not communicate before the game, things may go wrong during the game,” he added.

The 36-year-old has had a storied career spanning more than a decade having played for clubs such as Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, and Al Ain among others.

He is the African player with the most goals at the FIFA World Cup having scored six goals in three appearances at the Mundial.

The former Sunderland striker nearly led Ghana to the semi-finals of the 2010 FIF World Cup after missing a penalty kick late in the game.

He has scored 51 goals for Ghana in 109 appearances.