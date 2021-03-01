2 hours ago

The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees for the 2nd Edition of the Communication Student Awards. Communication Students Awards is a top notch communication awards program developed by Sky Infinity to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students nationwide.

The awards will recognize the hard work and dedication of students within the communication fraternity in Ghana. This award seeks to target communication students in the field of journalism, public relations, music, movies, art and anyone in the communication field.

The awards promise to serve as a springboard for many students who aspire to reach higher heights with their efforts, works and contributions in the communication industry in Africa, serving as a national platform to recognize the great works of Communication Students particularly in Ghana.

Stakeholders and students who have been nominated for this year’s edition are encouraged to vote by Dialing *447*993# OR visit www.vote.amazingsystem.com.

The Full List of nominees below:

INITIATIVES

Student Production House of The Year.



Infinity Pictures

NQM Production

Lawkay Production



Tonykiss Honey

Tetmat limited Compnay

Betty T Ventures



Radio Univers 105.7FM

Radio GIJ - 97.7 FM

Pentvars Radio 96.1 fm



OK News

Knust Live

Mensah’s Catalog

Pataapa.com

Zonethree6.tv

Bisatvonline

Angel Gh Blog

Campus Info Gh

Best Video Editor



Palmer Nii Amu Sarkodee

Prince Kwadwo Enti

Nanah Qwameh



Samuel Amankwa Boadu

Mensah Maxwell

Adjetey Kai Priscilla

Aboagye Michael

Prince Kwadwo Enti



Samuel Amankwa Boadu

Reuben Quansah

Daniel Ofori Anim

Tibu Joseph Mawuli

Aboagye Michael

Theophilus Afotey

Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong (Obis Photography)



Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi

Mavis Drorvu



Agyapong Joseph

Hamza Kamal

Kumi Addo Trovel



MyzAyi Yunus

Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda)

Esther Mensah Brown

Beatrice Aidoo



Agyapong Joseph

Kumi Addo Trovel



MyzAyi Yunus

Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi



Semereka Anthony

MyzAyi Yunus

Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

Mensah Maxwell

Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago

Hajaratu Issah



Jayma Cudjoe

DJ kiss



Martha Afful

Dorcas Adeetuk

Ruth Bentum-Micah

Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie)



MyzAyi Yunus

Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

Nanah Qwameh

Chapterz

John Walker



Dunyo Kwadzo Michael

Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

Nanah Qwameh

Michael Larbi Darko



Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

Nanah Qwameh



YPa

Bola Jnr

Darko Abigail Agyeibea

Chapterz

Khatunsnow

John Walker

Joshua Mikado

Kojo Phuse



Dunyo Kwadzo Michael

Nanah Qwameh

Bernard Owusu

Khatunsnow

John Walker



MyzAyi Yunus

Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

Narh Millicent

Best Student in Print Journalism



Prince Fiifi Yorke

Ophelia Twum

Eric Murphy Asare

Efo Korku Mawutor



Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

Stephen Bernard Donkor

Osariemen Agbontaen

Opoku Joseph

Eric Murphy Asare

Daniel Geraldo

Chris Appiah-Badu

Bedi Prince Sellasie

Agyei Francis

Ohene Isaac

Abrantie Kwesi

John Walker



Stephen Bernard Donkor

Eric Murphy Asare

Buckman Baah Grace

Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey

Job Laboja

Abrantie Kwesi

Michael Kofi Oduro



Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

Stephen Bernard Donkor

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Lexis Will

Daniel Geraldo

Chris Appiah-Badu

Prince Opoku Dogbey

Abubakari Sadiq

Ohene Isaac

Odoom Lawrence

Bismark Owusu Ansah

Aboagye Michael

Kofi Tutu



Yankey Thomas Bentum

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Mensah Maxwell

Lexis Will

Emmanuel Donkor

Yempe Dede

Daniel Geraldo

Prince Opoku Dogbey

Sikaofficial

Ohene Isaac

Joseph Dumolga

Aboagye Michael

Nanah Qwameh

Frank Oteng

Kofi Tutu

John Walker



Stephen Bernard Donkor

Eric Murphy Asare

Buckman Baah Grace

Abubakari Sadiq

Abrantie Kwesi

Khatunsnow

Michael Kofi Oduro

Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Stephen Bernard Donkor

Osariemen Agbontaen

Opoku Joseph

Daniel Geraldo

Chris Appiah-Badu

Agyei Francis

Esther Mensah Brown

Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Godwin Borngreat Logah

Daniel Geraldo

Ohene Isaac

Opoku Joseph

Abrantie Kwesi

Kumi Addo Trovel



Osariemen Agbontaen

Buckman Baah Grace

Opoku Joseph

Esther Mensah Brown

Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Bedi Prince Sellasie

Acheampong Frank

Joel Eshun

Michael Kofi Oduro



Bright Philip Donkor

Samuel Osene-Akwah



Abubakari Sadiq

Chris Appiah-Badu

Best Student in PR



Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

Samuel Osene-Akwah

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah



Semereka Anthony

Samuel Osene-Akwah

Lexis Will

Daniel Geraldo

Abrantie Kofi

Sikaofficial

Ohene Isaac

Frank Oteng

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Kofi Tutu



Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago

Gyimah Kharismah



Nana Addo Fredrick

MyzAyi Yunus

Chris Appiah-Badu

Abbey Bright



Mensah Maxwell

Lexis Will



Godwin Borngreat Logah

Chris Appiah-Badu

Abigail Cobbinah

Efo Korku Mawutor

Nanah Qwameh

Abrantie Kwesi



Samuel Osene-Akwah

Nana Addo Fredrick



Samuel Osene-Akwah

Chris Appiah-Badu

Abigail Cobbinah

Edward Mortey



Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed

Samuel Osene-Akwah

Nuhu Mohammed

Attah Owusu Seth Jeremiah

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Edward Mortey



Samuel Osene-Akwah

Nuhu Mohammed

Nana Darkoa

Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

Chris Appiah-Badu

Ohene Isaac

Efo Korku Mawutor

Zulikifil Kubaja mohammed

Edward Mortey



Mensah Maxwell

Daniel Geraldo

Buckman Baah Grace

Betty Tutuwaa

Kofi Tutu

Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting



Ohene Isaac

Job Laboja

Yankey Thomas Bentum

Kofi Tutu

Nuhu Mohammed

Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi



Nana Addo FredrickNUHU MOHAMMED

Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah

Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws

Bright Philip Donkor

Ohene Isaac

Aboagye Michael



Bedi Prince Sellasie

Ohene Isaac

Source: Bright Philip Donkor