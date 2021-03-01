The organizers of the Communication Students Awards have announced the full list of nominees for the 2nd Edition of the Communication Student Awards. Communication Students Awards is a top notch communication awards program developed by Sky Infinity to help empower, encourage, motivate and appreciate the works of communication students nationwide. 

The awards will recognize the hard work and dedication of students within the communication fraternity in Ghana. This award seeks to target communication students in the field of journalism, public relations, music, movies, art and anyone in the communication field.

The awards promise to serve as a springboard for many students who aspire to reach higher heights with their efforts, works and contributions in the communication industry in Africa, serving as a national platform to recognize the great works of Communication Students particularly in Ghana.

Stakeholders and students who have been nominated for this year’s edition are encouraged to vote by Dialing *447*993# OR visit www.vote.amazingsystem.com.

The Full List of nominees below:

INITIATIVES 

Student Production House of The Year.  


  1. Infinity Pictures  

  2. NQM Production 

  3. Lawkay Production 
Best Student Marketing Company. 

  1. Tonykiss Honey 

  2. Tetmat limited Compnay 

  3. Betty T Ventures  
Best Campus Radio of the Year. 

  1. Radio Univers 105.7FM 

  2. Radio GIJ - 97.7 FM 

  3. Pentvars Radio 96.1 fm 
Best Student Online Portal 

  1. OK News 

  2. Knust Live  

  3. Mensah’s Catalog  

  4. Pataapa.com 

  5. Zonethree6.tv 

  6. Bisatvonline 

  7. Angel Gh Blog 

  8. Campus Info Gh 
ACTS 

Best Video Editor 


  1. Palmer Nii Amu Sarkodee 

  2. Prince Kwadwo Enti 

  3. Nanah Qwameh 
Best Graphic Designer 

  1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu 

  2. Mensah Maxwell 

  3. Adjetey Kai Priscilla 

  4. Aboagye Michael 

  5. Prince Kwadwo Enti 
Best Photography 

  1. Samuel Amankwa Boadu 

  2. Reuben Quansah 

  3. Daniel Ofori Anim 

  4. Tibu Joseph Mawuli 

  5. Aboagye Michael 

  6. Theophilus Afotey  

  7. Emmanuel Obeng Agyapong (Obis Photography) 
Best Student Artist/Painter 

  1. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi 

  2. Mavis Drorvu 
Best Student Model (Male) 

  1. Agyapong Joseph 

  2. Hamza Kamal 

  3. Kumi Addo Trovel 
Best Student Model (Female) 

  1. MyzAyi Yunus 

  2. Victoria Opoku Nyarko (Mauda) 

  3. Esther Mensah Brown 

  4. Beatrice Aidoo 
Best Student Fashionista (Male) 

  1. Agyapong Joseph 

  2. Kumi Addo Trovel 
Best Student Fashionista (Female) 

  1. MyzAyi Yunus 

  2. Hilda Emeruwa Ngozi    
Best Student Poet 

  1. Semereka  Anthony 

  2. MyzAyi Yunus 

  3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws 

  4. Mensah Maxwell 

  5. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 

  6. Hajaratu Issah 
 Student DJ of the Year 

  1. Jayma Cudjoe 

  2. DJ kiss 
Student Make-up Artist of the year 

  1. Martha Afful 

  2. Dorcas Adeetuk 

  3. Ruth Bentum-Micah  
MUSIC AND MOVIES 

Student Writer of the Year (Music/ Movie) 


  1. MyzAyi Yunus 

  2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey 

  3. Nanah Qwameh 

  4. Chapterz 

  5. John Walker 
Best Student Director (Music/ Movie)  

  1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael 

  2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey 

  3. Nanah Qwameh 

  4. Michael Larbi Darko 
Best Student Producer (Music/ Movie) 

  1. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey 

  2. Nanah Qwameh 
Best Student in Music  

  1. YPa 

  2. Bola Jnr 

  3. Darko Abigail Agyeibea

  4. Chapterz 

  5. Khatunsnow 

  6. John Walker 

  7. Joshua Mikado 

  8. Kojo Phuse 
Best Student Actor 

  1. Dunyo Kwadzo Michael 

  2. Nanah Qwameh 

  3. Bernard Owusu 

  4. Khatunsnow 

  5. John Walker 
Best Student Actress 

  1. MyzAyi Yunus 

  2. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey 

  3. Narh Millicent  
JOURNALISM 

Best Student in Print Journalism   


  1. Prince Fiifi Yorke 

  2. Ophelia Twum 

  3. Eric Murphy Asare 

  4. Efo Korku Mawutor 
Best Student in Radio  

  1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed 

  2. Stephen Bernard Donkor 

  3. Osariemen Agbontaen 

  4. Opoku Joseph 

  5. Eric Murphy Asare 

  6. Daniel Geraldo 

  7. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  8. Bedi Prince Sellasie 

  9. Agyei Francis 

  10. Ohene Isaac 

  11. Abrantie Kwesi 

  12. John Walker 
Best Student in Television  

  1. Stephen Bernard Donkor 

  2. Eric Murphy Asare 

  3. Buckman Baah Grace 

  4. Grace Naa Atswei Adjetey 

  5. Job Laboja 

  6. Abrantie Kwesi 

  7. Michael Kofi Oduro 
Best Student in Online Journalism 

  1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed 

  2. Stephen Bernard Donkor 

  3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 

  4. Lexis Will 

  5. Daniel Geraldo 

  6. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  7. Prince Opoku Dogbey 

  8. Abubakari Sadiq 

  9. Ohene Isaac 

  10. Odoom Lawrence 

  11. Bismark Owusu Ansah 

  12. Aboagye Michael 

  13. Kofi Tutu  
Best Student Blogger 

  1. Yankey Thomas Bentum 

  2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 

  3. Mensah Maxwell 

  4. Lexis Will 

  5. Emmanuel Donkor 

  6. Yempe Dede  

  7. Daniel Geraldo 

  8. Prince Opoku Dogbey 

  9. Sikaofficial 

  10. Ohene Isaac 

  11. Joseph Dumolga 

  12. Aboagye Michael 

  13. Nanah Qwameh 

  14. Frank Oteng 

  15. Kofi Tutu 

  16. John Walker  
Student TV host Of the Year 

  1. Stephen Bernard Donkor 

  2. Eric Murphy Asare 

  3. Buckman Baah Grace 

  4. Abubakari Sadiq 

  5. Abrantie Kwesi 

  6. Khatunsnow 

  7. Michael Kofi Oduro 

  8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi 
Student Radio host Of the Year 

  1. Stephen Bernard Donkor 

  2. Osariemen Agbontaen 

  3. Opoku Joseph 

  4. Daniel Geraldo 

  5. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  6. Agyei Francis 

  7. Esther Mensah Brown 

  8. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi 
Best Student Showbiz Presenter  

  1. Godwin Borngreat Logah 

  2. Daniel Geraldo 

  3. Ohene Isaac 

  4. Opoku Joseph 

  5. Abrantie Kwesi 

  6. Kumi Addo Trovel 
Best News Presenter 

  1. Osariemen Agbontaen 

  2. Buckman Baah Grace 

  3. Opoku Joseph 

  4. Esther Mensah Brown 

  5. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi 
Best Student Sports Presenter 

  1. Bedi Prince Sellasie 

  2. Acheampong Frank 

  3. Joel Eshun 

  4. Michael Kofi Oduro  
Best Columnist of the year 

  1. Bright Philip Donkor

  2. Samuel Osene-Akwah 
Best Student Documentary 

  1. Abubakari Sadiq 

  2. Chris Appiah-Badu  
PUBLIC RELATIONS  

Best Student in PR 


  1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed 

  2. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  3. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 
Student Social Media Influencer 

  1. Semereka Anthony 

  2. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  3. Lexis Will 

  4. Daniel Geraldo 

  5. Abrantie Kofi 

  6. Sikaofficial  

  7. Ohene Isaac 

  8. Frank Oteng 

  9. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 

  10. Kofi Tutu 
Student Author  

  1. Maxwell Kwadwo Nyagamago 

  2. Gyimah Kharismah 
Student Brand Ambassador of the Year 

  1. Nana Addo Fredrick 

  2. MyzAyi Yunus 

  3. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  4. Abbey Bright  
Best Student in Web and Print Designing 

  1. Mensah Maxwell 

  2. Lexis Will 
Best Student MC 

  1. Godwin Borngreat Logah 

  2. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  3. Abigail Cobbinah 

  4. Efo Korku Mawutor 

  5. Nanah Qwameh 

  6. Abrantie Kwesi 
Best union student PRO 

  1. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  2. Nana Addo Fredrick 
Best Students Activist 

  1. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  2. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  3. Abigail Cobbinah 

  4. Edward Mortey  
Best Student Political Communicator 

  1. Zulikifil Kubaja Mohammed 

  2. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  3. Nuhu Mohammed 

  4. Attah Owusu Seth Jeremiah 

  5. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 

  6. Edward Mortey 
Best Students Communicator of the year 

  1. Samuel Osene-Akwah 

  2. Nuhu Mohammed 

  3. Nana Darkoa 

  4. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws 

  5. Chris Appiah-Badu 

  6. Ohene Isaac 

  7. Efo Korku Mawutor 

  8. Zulikifil Kubaja mohammed 

  9. Edward Mortey  
Advertising student of the year (Radio/Tv/Print)  

  1. Mensah Maxwell 

  2. Daniel Geraldo 

  3. Buckman Baah Grace 

  4. Betty Tutuwaa 

  5. Kofi Tutu 
COVID 19  

Exceptional COVID-19 Reporting 


  1. Ohene Isaac 

  2. Job Laboja 

  3. Yankey Thomas Bentum 

  4. Kofi Tutu 

  5. Nuhu Mohammed 

  6. Ama Sarpong Kumankuma Gyasi 
Student COVID 19 Online news 

  1. Nana Addo FredrickNUHU MOHAMMED 

  2. Nana Adu Gyamfi Mensah 

  3. Mohammed Yakubu Fedaws 

  4. Bright Philip Donkor 

  5. Ohene Isaac 

  6. Aboagye Michael  
Students COVID 19 Radio News 

  1. Bedi Prince Sellasie 

  2. Ohene Isaac

 

Source: Bright Philip Donkor