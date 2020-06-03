2 hours ago

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo saying there is no way the ruling government can be compared to the previous administration led by former President John Dramani Mahama.

Sammy Gyamfi speaking in an interview on Neat FM's 'Me Man Nti' programme, Monday said: "Comparing Akufo-Addo to Mahama is like comparing Togo to the United States of America".

According to him, "if you look at the achievements of former President Mahama between 2012 and 2016, it cannot be compared to that of President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.

Even though the former President may not have been perfect, Sammy Gyamfi says he can be likened to New York while Akufo-Addo to Togo.

"When you talk of roads, schools, hospitals, and many others; I’m not sure this government comes anywhere near to John Mahama and I know Ghanaians have missed him and inasmuch as he is not perfect and somethings may not have been done well; overall Ghanaians will agree that if President Mahama is New York, Akufo-Addo and Bawumia is Togo".