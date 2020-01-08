9 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player Willie Klutse says the Ghana Football Association should look to appoint a competent person as the next coach of the senior national team the Black Stars.

He says colour should never come into the equation when deciding who to take over the national team after the departure of Kwasi Appiah.

According to the 1978 nation's cup star the watch word for the GFA when appointing a coach should be competence and nothing else.

Klutse has advised the Ghana Football Association to appoint a competent coach to succeed Kwesi Appiah and not necessarily a local man.

''The next Black stars coach can be a black or white man it doesn’t matter it the GFA must set a clear target for the person,'' he told Happy Fm.

Kwasi Appiah's contract with the national team expired on the last day of 2019 but the Ghana FA refused to extend it instead dissolving all technical teams of the various national teams.

Since his departure, the raging argument has been whether to appoint a local trainer or a foreigner coach to handle the national team.