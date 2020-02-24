2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has backed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) plan to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

According to the President, the decision makes a lot of sense.

Speaking at a meeting with the Ghanaian community in Oslo in Norway on Sunday, President Akufo-Addo said the electoral management body should be allowed to do its work.

Adding, he said it was prudent for the Electoral Commission to compile a new register every eight years as it has been doing in the past.

The issue of a new electoral roll has divided political parties in the country with the opposition National Democratic Congress staging a walkout during the President’s State of the Nation Address last week.

“We are getting ourselves ready for December 7. The Electoral Commission is going to compile a new register. It appears there is now an eight-year cycle for the Election Commission to compile a register. They did so in 2012 and 2004. So with these last three including this one are all in the eight-year cycle. I think it makes a lot of sense. The national census itself is done on a ten-year basis.”

“So it makes sense that we keep up the EC to admit new people, take out all those who have died, etc. Their intention is to begin in April.... We want as many people, everybody in Ghana who can vote to register. It’s important that we all exercise our civic duty to go and vote in December and choose the government that we want,” he said.

Source: peacefmonline.com