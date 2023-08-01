4 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended the government’s decision to begin a new housing project rather than continue with the Saglemi Housing project started by the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

Works on the Saglemi Housing Project which began in 2016 has stalled after the government said the project was not in the best interest of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday for works to begin on the National Affordable Housing Project which will see to the construction of some 8,000 units with the support of the private sector, Akufo-Addo said the government would have incurred more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglami Housing Project.

“We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project. The issues about the scope of work and the money expended on the Saglemi project have been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings.

“However, in the meantime, to forestall the project from deteriorating the Minister of Works and Government has actively engaged government, cabinet, the Ministry of Finance and the office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.”

“It has been established that in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, the government has to raise additional funding to the tune of $ 46 million to complete the infrastructural works. That is water, electricity, and drains to mitigate flooding.

“Further, $68million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic and shops,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo noted that based on the assessments and having taken into account the project location and viability, the cabinet directed the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye to explore the possibility of exposing the Saglami housing project at the current value to the private sector to complete at no further cost to the government.

Source: citifmonline