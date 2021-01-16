58 minutes ago

Bechem United coach Kwaku Danso is not worried about his teams recent poor spell after landing the Ghana Premier League coach of the month for December.

Danso led the Hunters to four wins, two draws with no defeat in the month of December as well as the two matches played in November.

He managed his side to three home wins and one away victory after the first six matches of the season (November –December).

Since then Bechem United have conceded 7 goals in just two matches losing 6-1 to Hearts of Oak and then drawing 1-1 with struggling King Faisal.

Speaking in an interview with Ashh FM, Coach Danso has brushed off his side's recent poor form insisting its part of football.

"Conceding 7 goals in two matches is not something strange it is football anything can happen when you think you are working hard someone will be somewhere studying your tactics to overcome you

What went wrong in our previous matches are being corrected and I believe and hope we will do well against Dreams Fc." he said.