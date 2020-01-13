1 hour ago

Ghanaian Actor, Van Vicker has entreated Ghanaians to concentrate on being happy in 2020 despite the seeming challenges they will encounter.

The actor advised Ghanaians not to do stuff that will please others but make their happiness their priority.

The actor was hopeful that people who have taken decisions to be happy will progress massively this year.

In a Facebook post Van Vicker said: “2020 should be all about YOUR HAPPINESS. Yes one should be considerate, tolerant and compromising to foster harmony, however, if it will choke and decelerate one’s PROGRESS/HAPPINESS, then I recommend asphyxiation of that thing or person, quickly. You shall be BETTER 360 degrees than last year, AMEN”.