1 hour ago

The Concerned Women Ghana is the latest to blast the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his "unfortunate political rhetoric amid the Covid-19 fight.

The Vice President has come under fire over his explanation on how the Government is dealing with the country's economic challenges aside the pandemic's.

Dr Bawumia during a media engagement indicated that despite the heavy toll the coronavirus pandemic has taken on the country’s economy, the government’s policy programmes and plans are still in progress.

Above all, it was his comparison of the Covid-19 to the energy challenges during Mahama's era, that has gotten him condemned.

The CWG in a statement questioned the Vice President's understanding of the situation the country finds itself in crisis.

"We find it quite unfortunate that our vice president, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia would rather resort to inexpensive political rhetoric at a time we need cooperation and coordination as tools to defeat the crisis we are currently facing," the statement read.

The CWG could not fathom why an Economist will do a direct comparison between a pandemic such as this COVID-19 which is spreading without prediction and an inherited energy situation.

The statement, signed by the executive secretary of the CWG, has urged the president to "exhibit his willingness to counter any form of insensitivity from his 'employees' especially, to assure Ghanaians that government is prepared to maintain its demonstrated commitment to annihilating the covid-19".

Read the full statement below

CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)

5th May, 2020

THE CALLOUSNESS OF THE VICE PRESIDENT IS GRADUALLY JOLTING PEOPLE INTO UNFORESEEN MISTRUST FOR H.E THE PRESIDENT

____________________________________

We find it quite unfortunate that our vice president, Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia would rather resort to inexpensive political rhetoric at a time we need cooperation and coordination as tools to defeat the crisis we are currently facing.

As vice president and the right hand man of the president, when mounting a platform, we expect Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia to challenge himself to delivering soul-soothing message to Ghanaians in the middle of a crisis that has already claimed 18 lives and tormenting more. It is disturbing that the vice president could not take advantage of the platform provided him to thwart complaints and allegations he believes are false fabrications made against his administration. For some inexplicable reasons, our veep went completely blank on critical issues and decided to compare two different crisis that have absolutely nothing in common. As rightly asked by Prof. Kwamena Ahoi, "how do you compare a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of human lives to a crisis whose cost is calculated in loss of material production?". Dr. Bawumia completely squashed the president's efforts which seek to discourage Ghanaians from politicising the pandemic which we agree requires a collective effort to defeat.

How did Dr. Bawumia miss very important isssues such as the lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment for healthcare providers, lack of funds for NCCE to educate, engage and empower people to accept and live under a "new normal", et cetera?

Women's domestic burden just got heavier amidst the crisis and it is obligatory we condemn any form of insensitivity or actions that could delay the process of returning to the "old normal" and having our lives back.

We wish to encourage the president to exhibit his willingness to counter any form of insensitivity from his "employees" especially, to assure Ghanaians that government is prepared to maintain its demonstrated commitment to annihilating the covid-19.

Dr. Bawumia must recognise his role as the veep and save the masses from drowning into cognitive dissonance we could not have predicted needing.

Stay home!

Wear Face mask!

Stay safe!

Ciao!

Signed:

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary

233 (0) 200951910