The Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) is the latest to join the condemnation spree on NPP's communication Director Yaw Boabeng Asamoah, following his "sexism" comments against the candidature of Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate for the opposition NDC.

The MP for the Adentan Constituency is facing fierce condemnation over his claim that the appointment of the former education minister shows lack of seriousness the NDC has for Ghanaians.

But the CWG in a statement has condemned the statement from the NPP top brass, and has asked other civil society groups to come out and express their disappointments.

It's the CWG's second statement in 24 hours after its congratulated Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang on her appointment.

"Given the population of women in this country, strategies should be prioritised over attacks especially when dealing with political positions for women. Was it necessary for the NPP to hold a press conference to discredit the Prof less than 24 hours after her nomination?," The CWG said it's condemnation statement.

Yaw Boabeng Asamoah spontaneity has already received a widespread condemnation.

Ace Satirists Kweku Sintim Misa KSM immediately fired at the MP, describing his move as "foolish"

To the CWG, a lot of women groups must rise up to condemn the comments, which it describes as "distasteful".

"We call on all women groups to come out and condemn distasteful comments made against fellow women. We again challenge women with voices in the NPP to, with conscience call Yaw Boabeng Asamoah to order."

7th July, 2020

ATTACK HON. BOABENG ASAMOAH'S COMMENT ON CHOICE OF FEMALE VEEP, WITH FIERCE CRITICISM

Any pronouncement that distincts, excludes or restricts, on the basis of sex which has the effect or purpose of impairing or nullifying the political, economic, cultural, social and civil recognition, enjoyment or exercise by women, must be met with outright rejection and condemnation by well meaning Ghanaians especially women.

"Selecting Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for NDC means that, JM doesn't take the Ghanaian electorate serious."

This comment is coming from no other person than an honorable member of Parliament whose party has strong, intelligent women in good political positions. Hon. Yaw Boabeng Asamoah's comment must be attacked with fierce criticism from well meaning Ghanaians and every woman irrespective of their political affiliations. Such comments cannot be made without being accussed of sexism.

Politicians encourage women to always go out in their numbers and vote for men to become president and vice president. The first time that a woman is being offered a place in that ticket, we're being told by honorable Yaw Boabeng Asamoah that the Ghanaian electorate is not being taken serious.

Utterances like this, especially from a legislator who ought to know better, only promote gender bias and eradicate gender equality and distort our sociocultural settings. Given the role that women play in pushing for productivity and economic growth among other things, we must shush any action or activity that has the potential of perpetuating gender stereotypes.

It is an undeniable fact that this comment coming from honorable Yaw Boabeng Asamoah creates the impression that, he and by extension the NPP has no respect for the female gender. His comment had rather ignited and motivated some supporters to abuse the Prof's personality. This clearly is not a smart move by a politician who needs the mandate of the electorate to win elections.

Given the population of women in this country, strategies should be prioritised over attacks especially when dealing with political positions for women. Was it necessary for the NPP to hold a press conference to discredit the Prof less than 24 hours after her nomination?

We encourage our fellow woman Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to show no inclination to give in to attacks on her personality. Focus and make women proud.

We call on all women groups to come out and condemn distasteful comments made against fellow women. We again challenge women with voices in the NPP to, with conscience call Yaw Boabeng Asamoah to order.

We want to use this opportunity to thank Candidate John Dramani Mahama for the honor done women.

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary

