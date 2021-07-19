1 hour ago

The Concerned Women Ghana (CWG) is the latest to call for action against "two child abusers" following their unsavoury comments on former president John Mahama's daughter.

The two, presidential staffer; Nana Hesse Ogyiri and NPP-UK Communication Director; Nana Ansah Obofuor, are said to have passed comments on Farida Mahama after her picture was posted on social media by the dad to mark her birthday.

In commenting under a Facebook post on the young girl on her birthday, Nana Hesse Ogyiri said, “Former President John Mahama’s daughter, Farida. She has fully developed and well-endowed. Very manageable. What do u think?”

But a widespread condemnation from many social media users, caused him to later apologise.

But according to the CWG, the comments are "unsavory and shameful" and called on authorities to ensure those two NPP men are punished.

"These two gentlemen made very unsavory and shameful comments about a child who is considered a minor and even went ahead to support their irresponsible comments with her picture," a statement signed by Executive Secretary Annette Enyo said.

Read full statement below

THE CONCERNED WOMEN GHANA (CWG)

Press Release

19th July, 2021

SANCTION NANA HESSE OGYIRI AND NANA ANSAH OBOFUOR'S IRRESPONSIBLE COMMENTS

________________________________

We wish to bring to the attention of the President of the Republic of Ghana; H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Chief of Staff, Social services, the National Peace Council and Church leaders, some unfortunate comments made by a presidential staffer; Nana Hesse Ogyiri and Nana Ansah Obofuor; NPP-UK Communication Director.

These two gentlemen made very unsavory and shameful comments about a child who is considered a minor and even went ahead to support their irresponsible comments with her picture.

The said minor, Farida Mahama who is the daughter of former president John Mahama, is no stranger to such unsavory comments and this could be an extremely traumatic experience for her.

All too often, we hear horrific sexual comments about this child by people society looks up to and the sad reality is that, we have had a lot more of these irresponsible comments than we have about the solution.

It will be sad if these unfortunate comments are passed off as a mere political talk. The impact could be just as harmful as committing the act.

As non-spectators, we believe we have a legal obligation to notify authorities of actions that could cause serious psychological development of a child.

It is about time the first lady H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo found courage to save this child from the jaws of irresponsible 'powerful' politicians irrespective of whose child she is. We believe child protection is part of her responsibilities as mother of the nation.

Had authority sanctioned chairman Wontumi over a match comment, the nation would be a step ahead of these two child abusers.

It is our hope that, the aforementioned parties will understand how important their intervention would be in this matter.

Meanwhile anything and everything the authorities can do to bring Nana Hesse Ogyiri and Nana Ansah Obofuor to their knees could make a difference.

Child Protection is everyone's business!!!!!!

Stay safe, Covid is not gone!

Ciao!

SIGNED:

Annette Enyo

(Executive Secretary)

0200951910