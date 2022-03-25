1 hour ago

The Concerned Zongo Citizens of Ghana (CZCG) has expressed worry about discrimination meted out to members in the Zongo communities in the ongoing Ghana Card acquisition exercise across the country.

Alhaji Haruna Maiga, a spokesperson for the group, said “we have received varied complaints from individuals in some of the Zongo communities who go for registration and acquisition of identity documents such as passport, National Identification cards”.

The spokesperson at a press conference in Accra, asked the relevant authorities to put an end to such act, saying “it is unconstitutional”.

“Most of the Zongo citizens were denied acquisition of the identification cards on the basis of their names, height, complexion (Skin or colour), language, and ethnic background, and the officers did not give them the opportunity to prove their innocence. “ Alhaji Maiga said.

The issue, he said, had become more apparent in the ongoing SIM Card re-registration exercise across the country.

Alhaji Maiga noted that the forefathers of these Zongo communities had contributed enormously to development and growth, especially in the security service.

“It is appalling that people such as Hausas, Fulanis, Yorubas among others, who have been in Ghana since pre-colonial times suffer such discrimination”, he added.

He explained that countless petitions had been taken to relevant stakeholders in order to help address the situation but the problem persisted.

Alhaji Maiga indicated that the CZCG would continue to fight for equal rights of people living in Zongo communities as stipulated in the constitution through the media.

He, therefore, called on all relevant stakeholders to help the people of Zongo communities acquire relevant national documents or identity cards.

Story: Barbara Koranteng