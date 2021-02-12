3 hours ago

Senior Lecturer of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) Dr. Ishaq Kyei Brobbey has stated categorically the witnesses for the petitioner of the 2020 elections petition at the Supreme Court (SC) John Dramani Mahama mounted the witness box unprepared.

Former President John Dramani Mahama filed a petition at the Supreme Court to challenge the December 7, 2020 general elections presidential results declared by the Electoral Commission Chairperson Mrs. Jean Mensa.

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte and Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo mounted the witness box at the Supreme Court as the witnesses for the petitioner.

Dr. Ishaq Kyei Brobbey speaking on Kumasi based Pure Fm Morning Drive hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com observed that after the petitioner witnesses statements in court, it has been made clear that NDC and John Dramani Mahama lost the 2020 general elections.

According to Dr. Ishaq Kyei Brobbey, “The witnesses of the petitioner are just making concert in the Supreme Court. They have no evidence to prove to the court that the 2020 general election presidential election was rigged”.

“It is the responsibility for the petitioner John Dramani Mahama and his witnesses to prove to the court that President Akufo-Addo did not secure the percentage declared to him by the EC boss Jean Mensa. We should not pamper the petitioner and his witnesses’ mediocrity because they have no evidence to prove their allegations” Dr Brobbey said.

“The witnesses have really disappointed the petitioner and the NDC as far as the Supreme Court petition and 2020 general elections are concern. No serious party will assign 2 agents to EC strong room while that party has the opportunity to assign 4 agents. The 2 agents left the strong room to chase a phone charger and tea instead of them to perform the duty assigned to them”. He added.

Source: mynewsgh.com