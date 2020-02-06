46 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will entertain football fans when they clash in an Independence Anniversary match in London.

The friendly encounter ‒ with mouthwatering prizes at stake ‒ will take place at the famous Barnet Stadium in London at exactly 6:00pm on March 7, 2020

The football clash is being organised by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country. Nana Yaw Amponsah and Justin Addo, two world acclaimed football managers, are the main organisers of the encounter.

According to them, the encounter is, among things, intended to take the Kotoko/Hearts brand to the international arena.

They told the media that the two powerhouses have what it takes to be marketed to the international audience.

Messrs Amponsah and Addo said a number of Ghanaians are residing in London, and so they deserve to watch Kotoko/Hearts clash live.

The two football managers entreated Ghanaians living in London and all over the world to visit London and watch the game.

The Match Organizer and CEO of Proball International Limited Mr. Justin Addo congratulating CEO of African Origin Travels and Sports Tourism for securing the Official Ticket and Hospitality Agent Rights for the clash.

Mr. Samson Deen CEO of African Origin Travels secured a total of 1000 match tickets a to be sold and packaged with hospitality to WhiteHart Lane, Emirates Stadium and Wembley Stadium for sightseeing. Customers who secure packages will enjoy a full stay for Five days at the Travelodge Wembley, Return Flight ticket, UKVISA free support, After Party, Match Ticket and sightseeing tickets.

Mr. Deen announced that tickets and packages will go on sale from 1pm on 5th February 2020 till 18th February 2020.

Applicants who require visas will be enrolled on the UK VISAS AND IMMIGRATION priority visa program for 5days Express service to avoid any delays.

Source: Saddick Adams