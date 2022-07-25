3 hours ago

The attention of the Ministry of Education has been drawn to recent media discussions concerning a purported ongoing review of the Free SHS policy by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

For purposes of clarity, the Ministry states unequivocally, that the FREE SHS POLICY is NOT under review.

In September of 2017, the Government of Ghana under the able leadership of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo chalked a major milestone with the implementation of the Free Senior High School Programme. The policy has, since its inception, increased enrollment of students from a little over 800,000 (eight hundred thousand) to, approximately, 1.3 million (one million and three hundred thousand) individuals this year, 2022. The WASSCE results over this period have, also, seen significant improvement with more than 50% of candidates attaining A1-C6 (university approved passes), consistently, in the four core subject areas.

Furthermore, due to the introduction of the FSHS policy, the Nation has achieved a Gender Parity Index of 0.99 in 2021 as compared to 0.92 in 2017.

Progress made thus far points to the fact that the FREE SHS Policy is serving the nation well. The Ministry, therefore, wishes to assure Ghanaians that the Policy is not under review, and remains committed to its continuous implementation.