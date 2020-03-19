47 minutes ago

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ghana is now 11.

The Ghana Health Service affirmed two new cases of Coronavirus in the country on its twitter page a few minutes after 3pm on Thursday, March 19th.

"The first is a 59-year-old Ghanaian woman, resident in the United Kingdom who recently returned to Ghana and currently living in Kumasi, reported to a private hospital with the history of fever (temp of 39.1), general malaise, cough and runny nose. Her condition was suspected to be COVID-19. Sample was subsequently collected and sent to KCCR and the report was received this early morning as positive for COVID-19.

"The second case is a 61-year-old Lebanese male trader and resident in Kumasi. He felt unwell and reported to a health facility with fever (temp 39.4 ? ), and cough. The sample tested positive for COVID-19.

"Both case patients are being managed in isolation and responding to treatment," the Ministry's website disclosed

So far the confirmed cases in Ghana are from Turkey, Norway, Germany, France, United States of America, United Kingdom (UK) and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

