English Premier League side Southampton have completed the signing of Ghanaian center back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid.

The Saints beat off competition from a host of clubs in Europe including French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes to secure their man.

Ralph Hasenhutl's side tabled a £10.9m offer which triggered the buyout clause in the 21-year-old's contract and he has agreed a four-year deal to move to St Mary's.

As it stands, the Ghanaian will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period once he arrives in the UK from Spain due to coronavirus control measures.

The Ghanaian had an outstanding campaign in the Spanish top flight in his breakthrough season in Spain playing 31 games and scoring a goal for the Purple and Whites.

Salisu has been linked to numerous clubs in Europe including Manchester United, Athletico Madrid and the likes but has now signed with the saints.

He joined Real Valladolid in 2017 from Nsawam based African Talent Football Academy in Ghana in October 2017 before rising through the ranks to the first team.