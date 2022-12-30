3 hours ago

Suraj Seidu and Maxwell Arthur have teamed up with the Black Galaxies at their team base in Cairo, Egypt.

The two players arrived in Cairo at the early hours of Friday, December 30 to join the team’s preparations for the 2022 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship which will be staged in Algeria from January 13-February 4,2023.

Coach Annor Walker handed call ups to the two players following the inability of Bright Adjei and Evans Osei Wusu to join the team for the pre-tournament camping in Egypt.

The Black Galaxies are set to take on Egyptian giants Al Ahly in a friendly match on Saturday, December 31,2022.

The game will give the technical team the opportunity to test the team’s readiness for the tournament.

Ghana is Group C for the CHAN tournament and will face Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco accordingly.