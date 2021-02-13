1 hour ago

There was confusion and jostling between Electoral Commission (EC) officials and representatives of candidates in the Ashanti-regional Council of State election over the use of smartphones to take pictures of ballots.

The eight candidates and their representatives had insisted on using smartphone cameras to capture images of thumb printed ballots as had been allegedly agreed between the candidates and members of the 86-member electoral college.

The candidates feared that they could be deceived by delegates who had assured them of their votes.

This led to a fierce confrontation between the various contesting groups and the EC officials drawing the attention of the security officers at the venue of the election.

In the process, there was a total disregard for the COVID-19 safety protocols despite the provision of Veronica Buckets and the insistence on the use of nose masks.

But the EC, led by the returning officer Benjamin Bano Bio stood its grounds and insisted that the use of smartphones was against the country's electoral laws.

Contestants

Eight persons including two journalists in the Ashanti region are contesting for a single slot to represent the region in the next Council of State.

The list includes the incumbent, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, 67, a self-employed.

Other contestants are the incumbent are James Nana Prempeh, 45, self-employed, Emmanuel Boateng, 41, investment/business consultant, Adams Boakye-Yiadom, 64, a journalist, James Adusei-Sarkodie, 74, a teacher, Nana Bobie Ansah II, 59, a financial/ business consultant, Justice Baffour Awuah, 36, a journalist and Sulemana Seidu, 36, a teacher.

Delegates

Eighty-six persons, two from each assembly in the region constitutes the Electoral College for the poll. The results are yet to be and

Source: peacefmonline.com