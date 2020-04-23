1 hour ago

Two weeks ago, President Akufo-Addo announced that as part of measures to combat the economic effects of the lockdown, government was going to absorb 50% of electricity costs for consumers who use over 50 kWh every month.

Immediately the announcement went out, users of prepaid electricity started wondering whether they would be part of the measure and how it would be implemented if they are.

That initial confusion has persisted till date, despite a press conference by government about a week later clarifying the measure announced by the President.

Despite the President announcing that the discount would take effect in April, May and June, it was later postponed to May, June and July.

Power Minister Peter Amewu said on a presser on 16th April that the postponement is because some people have already purchased their electricity in April.

“Some people had already purchased, especially the pre-paid customers and some people had already bought their postpaid so the April benefit will be derived in May and the May benefit in June and the June benefit will be in July,” Amewu said.

“So if you already bought credit in April you wouldn’t see it reflecting but when you move to May it will reflect in May,” he added.

Despite this, some Ghanaians have been complaining on social media that whenever they attempt to purchase prepaid electricity and try to access their discount, they are denied.

Ata Adwoa 🙈

@BBilson123

Chaley the ecg thing that Nana said he has deducted 50% ino be true sekof today ago buy prepaid them take do me 😂😂🤦🏽‍♂️

Ego Over You😹🇬🇭

@badasspmf

That 50% subsidy is a lie.I keep buying prepaid the same old same.smh ah

This is due to the fact that whilst the announcement of the 50% reduction was done by the President in a national address, the later clarification was done in press conference almost no one heard about.

People are still under the assumption they would receive their 50% discounts in April forcing vendors everywhere to keep having to inform them that it starts from May.

This confusion is solely the work of the government and a response is needed to set the record straight for millions of Ghanaians.