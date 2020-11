1 hour ago

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the Confederation’s 1st vice president and Congolese FA boss Constant Omari Selemani as interim president of the Confederation until March 2020 when fresh elections will be held.

This follows the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA independent Ethics Committee's declaration of Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), and Vice-President of FIFA, responsible for having acted in violation of the FIFA Code of ethics.

Consequently, the adjudicatory chamber banned him from all football-related activities (administrative, sports and other) at the national and international levels for a period of five years.

CAF and CAF President take note of this decision which puts Mr. Ahmad Ahmad in a position of no longer being able to exercise his responsibilities.

In accordance with its statutes, CAF announces that the current interim of Mr. Constant Selemani Omari as President of CAF is extended.

The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF), which is concerned about the reputational consequences of this long procedure, maintains the schedule of all its activities and programs.