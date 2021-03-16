1 hour ago

Alhaji Ali Suraj, a former organizer for the NPP USA branch is appealing to the Akufo-Addo government to consider old party faithful when making the Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executive appointments.

According to him, the time has come for the NPP to strive beyond normal to reduce apathy within the ranks by empowering party faithful at the grassroots level, which for him have become laughingstock, hence making a passionate appeal to President Akufo-Addo to listen to the grassroots.

“Nasara Coordinators who have requisite qualifications and experience should be considered”, he stressed.

Explaining the reason behind his call, he said it is rather unfortunate that party faithful who devoted their entire time doing grounds work for the party, being it mounting banners, ghetto-to- ghetto campaign, pasting of posters, defending the party on media platforms among others are oftentimes being sidelined when appointments are being made.

He ended that, the era where party grassroots were used as election machines and abandoned afterwards must be over.