1 hour ago

Nana AddoDankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to consider the Member of Parliament(NPP MP) for Upper DenkyiraEast in the Central Region, Dr Festus AwuahKwofie, for a ministerial appointment.

o a group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Upper Denkyira East Constituency, the DenkyiraState played a crucial role in the history of Gold Coast hence its commitment should be appreciated in this manner.

A statement issued by Justice Nana Banful, the Chairman of the group in Accra on Saturday said the constituency had also been a committed part of the Danquah-Busia-Dombofamily since its inception in 1969 and deserved the honour.

President Akufo-Addo on January 21, 2021 submitted to Parliament, for the approval, the names of 46 nominees for appointment as ministers in his new government.

According to the group aside from the ministerial appointment ofthe late Charles Nyarnor, who died while an MP of the area in 2004,no indigene of the area had been part of the government.

“Your Excellency, the time is not late, we have now had a vibrant and hardworkingMPin the person of Dr Festus AwuahKwofie who had to be convinced before contesting as a member of parliament.

“[He] had for many years embarked on a lot of developmental projects including the giving of loans to constituency members in Accra. Your Excellency, the name of the Denkyira state in Gold Coast history was paramount and we hope you will appreciate our commitment with a ministerial appointment”, it said.