3 hours ago

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has asked the Board and Management of Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd to as matter of necessity reconstruct the 5 kilometre Hwidiem to Kenyasi Road which leads to the Mine.

According to him, the contribution of the mining sector to the development of the country cannot be underestimated and called on Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd to sustain its community relations efforts an Corporate Social Responsibility, while commending them for a good job done so far.

He stated this when he visited the Ahafo South Mine at Kenyasi in the Asutifi South District as part of his one- day tour of the Ahafo Region.

The Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Damongo encouraged management of the Mine to continue to act on the principles of integrity, transparency and help compliment government efforts at developing the entire country.

He also asked that they increase efforts in making Ghana the Mining hub of Africa, not just in the production of Gold but also retaining the value chain in Ghana.

The Legislator assured that "Whatever we can do as a government and for that matter as a Ministry to make sure that you have the conducive environment to thrive, we will ensure it."

"It is our duty. We are obliged and I am not lost on that at all, the President's instructions on that are very clear, that we do all we can so that Ghana becomes the No.1 mining destination for conglomerates and big companies like Newmont to invest their money for the development of Ghana." He added.

On his part, Kwame Addo kufour, Vice President, Government Relations and Strategic Development of the company announced that the Company's Board of Directors have approved a sum of $800 million to establish a new Mine site called "Ahafo North".

He explained that the creation of the new Mine will among others provide jobs for the youth in the community and enhance the Corporate Social Responsibility opportunities.

He however called for increased support from all stakeholders to ensure the success of their operations especially with the setting up of the Ahafo North Mine.

The General Manager of the Ahafo Mine, Okyere Yaw Ntrama said the company has so far invested about 3.5 billion dollars into Ghana's economy, paid 1.9 billion taxes and dividends to government and looks foward to doing more in the coming years.

As part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, the General Manager said they have 45% of the indigenes of Ahafo working as permanent employees in various departments of the Mine.

He added that the company is poised to work together with government and all relevant stakeholders for the benefit of all, adding that closer partnerships will help improve development in the region and the country at large.

Source: Malik