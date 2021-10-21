3 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has thrown a subtle jibe at the Paramount Chief of the Aflao Traditional Area regarding an abandoned E-block Community Day Senior High School in his area.

The Chief,Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V issued a four-month ultimatum to the government to complete the abandoned the school which was built under the regime of Ex-President John Mahama.

Torgbui Adzonu-Gaga Amenya Fiti V made this demand among others during a tour of the Volta Region by Minority members on Parliament's Education Committee.

Reacting to the Chief's request, President Nana Akufo-Addo assured his government will continue the projects started by the former President.

However, the President didn't take it lightly that the Chief would issue an ultimatum to the government, so humorously replied that that the Chief should ''complete the project himself'' if he is feels frustrated.

''Is he the one going to give the Minister of Education ultimatum?'', he questioned.

He added; ''For some of the projects, definitely, we will ready ourselves and complete them.''

Peace FM