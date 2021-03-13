2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Sosu has questioned why the government is bent on constructing the National Cathedral at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has badly affected the country's finances.

In presenting the 2021 budget, the Majority Leader in Parliament and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, announced government's intention to continue with the construction of the National Cathedral despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He indicated that the Cathedral remains a priority for the government and resources will be committed to completing it.

“Mr Speaker, the National Cathedral of Ghana, which will provide an interdenominational sacred space for the nation, remains a national priority. Despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, work is on course to construct the iconic edifice in the heart of the nation’s capital,” he said.

He added, “the construction of the National Cathedral is already introducing some critical innovations to the country. As part of the construction, over 200 trees on the site of the Cathedral, some of which are nearly 100 years, have been relocated to a temporary site by the Department of Parks and Gardens. Some of the trees would be brought back upon completion of the Cathedral, and others replanted elsewhere making edifice environmentally sustainable.”

But reacting to this, the Madina MP in a press statement questioned the priorities of the the Akufo-Addo led administration.

Francis-Xavier Sosu stated that he is “disappointed that the budget reported that despite the pandemic, work on the National Cathedral continues, whereas work on the promised 88 hospitals and subsequently reviewed ‘Agenda 111’ as well as the promised 600 bed hostels for kayayeis have not been given any serious attention.”

He added, "continuing the construction of a Cathedral during a pandemic whilst you do not have adequate hospitals, vaccines and medical supplies, and rest places for vulnerable persons like kayayes is a misplaced priority."