The Construction of the betPawa park at the Ghamaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram has begun in earnest.

The betPawa Park is one of the investments that Premier League headline sponsor betPawa seeks to make in Ghana football for the next three seasons following their sponsorship of the Ghana Premier League.

The facility would include a standard FIFA pitch capable of hosting matches, a changing room, VIP stand and a sitting capacity.

It would be recalled that President Simeon-Okraku and shareholder Oluwatosin Ajibade cut the sod for the construction of the pitch during the GFA Annual Congress.

The betPawa Park is part of the newly approved master plan for the GFA Technical Centre, which will boast of a mini stadium to host international matches, a hotel facility, administration block, Beach Soccer and Futsal pitches and several natural and artificial football training pitches.

The master plan for the GFA Technical Centre was presented at Congress after the football family was informed that the land has been secured legally by the GFA after years of non-ownership.

The Ghana Football Association in August 2022, announced betPawa as the headline sponsor of the Ghana Premier League for the next three seasons.