2 hours ago

Construction works have commenced on a holding facility for the Ghana Prisons Service at Damongo in the Savannah Region to promote the welfare of prisoners.

It is being undertaken by the Church of Pentecost as part of its five-year plan to help the needy and improve their conditions in the country.

The project, which is expected to be completed in eight months, comprises two hostels to accommodate 300 prisoners, a training workshop, a recreational facility, a church and an administrative block.

Apostle Williams Ohemeng Kwakye, Area Head, Church of Pentecost, Sawla, who spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony to begin the project at Damongo, expressed the Church's commitment to champion the welfare of all in society.

He expressed appreciation to the Yagbonwura for releasing 200 acres of land for the project.

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister commended the Church for its contributions towards the development of the country and assured the Church of support from the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council to ensure that the project was successful.

A Director of Prisons Service in-charge of Technical Services in the Northern Region, Mr Nelson Duut, expressed gratitude to the Church for the support and called on other institutions to emulate the gesture.

Prior to the groundbreaking ceremony, the team paid a courtesy call on the Yagbonwura to seek his blessings for the project.

Yagbonwura Tutumba Bore Essa, Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area described the Church as a savior to many communities and thanked it for the numerous interventions it put in place to better the lives of the citizenry.