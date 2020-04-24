1 hour ago

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, visited the Police Hospital as work commenced on the hospital's inner roads.

When done, the roads will facilitate smooth movement and access to various services at the hospital to ensure a conducive environment for healthcare delivery.

Mr Amoako-Atta indicated that the works will include road marking and asphalting.

The Director-General, Services, COP Mr George Alex Mensah, on behalf of the Police Administration, expressed gratitude to the government for the initiative while the Medical Director, DCOP D. Marian Tetteh Korboe, also expressed the gratitude of the hospital staff to the ministry for the gesture.