2 hours ago

Former Juventus player Kwadwo Asamoah was interviewed by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Ghanaian immediately focuses on the possible return of Antonio Conte on the bench of the Old Lady: "Yes, his hunger is lacking. A return to Turin would not surprise me.

Conte is a world-class coach and at Juventus he has already done a great job in past. A job that then continued with excellent results Allegri, another great coach.

I have not seen all the Juventus matches, but in the ones I followed the feeling is that the hunger, the determination and the Juve spirit that I learned from Conte are not always maximum.

There is a lack of continuity, which is one of the fundamental qualities for wearing the black and white shirt.

Conte is like that, he is a great coach and an exceptional motivator: both in training and in a match he never lets you relax.

He always wants to go one hundred percent and he is the first to lead by example. And then he takes great care of the details: with him you can miss a step, but not a position. Pogba is a champion, he will give a great hand to the team ".

Asamoah played at Juventus for six years having joined in 2012 from Udinese, he won six consecutive Serie A titles, 4 Coppa Italia titles and 3 Super Cup titles.

He joined Inter Milan in 2018 and left in 2021 but also had loan spells at AC Bellinzona and Torino.

Asamoah won 13 titles in Italy making a grand total of 279 appearances and becoming the African player with the most appearances in the Serie A.

He recently called time on his glittering playing career.