3 hours ago

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on the various stakeholders in the country's electoral process to continue to dialogue on the issue of the voters’ register for this year's general election.

That, it said, was to ensure that no one had a problem with the register for peaceful conduct of the polls.

"We are calling on the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), the Electoral Commission and the Eminent Advisory Committee to continue to dialogue on the voters’ register," the President of the GPCC, Rev. Paul Prof. Frimpong-Manso, said last Wednesday at the opening of a Conference of Heads of Churches and Organisations and General Secretaries at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

The four-day conference by the council is on the theme: "Renewing our Commitment and Keeping the Pentecostal Fire Burning".

Hope

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said the council was hopeful that the 2020 election, like other elections in the past, would come off peacefully.

He said peace was of the essence and called on all political parties to also respect the law against political vigilantism in order not to foment trouble for the country.

"Ghana is a peaceful country and nobody must do anything to disturb the peace the people are enjoying," he said.

Accidents

Rev. Prof. Frimpong-Manso said the recent spate of accidents was worrying and, therefore, urged drivers to abide by the rules governing safe driving to ensure sanity on the roads.

The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, he said, should carry out their duties on the roads.

Fire

The president of the GPCC charged churches to desist from competing with one another, adding that they should rather complement one another’s works.

He said heads of the various churches should keep the pentecostal fire burning in their congregations, saying "our main priority is to keep the fire burning".

He said the heads should focus on the pentecostal doctrine and not deviate from it.

"We must not deviate from the fact that Christ is the saviour of the world," he said.