1 hour ago

Danish-born midfielder of Ghanaian descent Nikolas Nartey who plays for German Bundesliga side Stuttgart says the contract extension offered him by his club means they have trust in him.

VfB Stuttgart has acted quickly to extend the contract of midfielder Nikolas Nartey through to 30 June 2025.

The Danish U21 international's original deal was set to expire on 30 June 2023.

Nartey joined the Cannstatt club in August 2019 from 1. FC Köln and was sent out on loan to Hansa Rostock and then SV Sandhausen. Since the beginning of this season, the 22-year-old has been a fully fledged member of the VfB first-team squad, although he underwent arthroscopic surgery in February to remove fragments from his knee and won't be available again this season.

“I am very happy about the contract extension. It shows me and is a nice feeling that the club trusts me. It's really good, especially after my injury and during the rehabilitation phase," he said.

I am very grateful for that. We drew up a great plan for me together with those responsible at VfB. The path with the loan to Rostock and Sandhausen worked very well for me.

This allowed me to develop step by step and gain a lot of experience over the past two years. It was amazing that I was able to make my debut for VfB Stuttgart this season.

"My goal is to come back as soon as possible, to repay the trust with good performances, and to help the team. Unfortunately, I can no longer support the team on the pitch at the season finale," he added.

The Danish U21 international has finally arrived at VfB this season and has made eight brief appearances so far.

Nartey has resumed training with his teammates this week but he is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the injury.

Nikolas Nartey was born in Denmark to a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother and is yet to be capped by either his country of birth or that of his father.

He has played for Denmark at the U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19 and U-21 level but is yet to earn a senior team call up.