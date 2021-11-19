4 hours ago

Police in Accra have shot and killed a convict who tried to escape while being conveyed to prison.

The incident happened on Friday morning, November 19, 2021.

According to Citi News sources, 28-year-old Collins Owusu jumped out of the police car which was conveying him to the Ankaful Prison.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison by a Circuit Court in Accra last week for his involvement in a robbery.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Source: citifmonline.com