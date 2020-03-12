1 hour ago

Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, H.E. Dr. Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, has called on Ghanaians in the United States to follow precautionary measures and laid down guidelines by health experts and government officials as the coronavirus spreads across the globe.

The Ambassador made the call in a statement released by the Embassy on Thursday, March 12, 2019.

He also called on Ghanaians to check on each other during these challenging times.

Below is the full statement

PUBLIC STATEMENT,

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AMBASSADOR'S MESSAGE TO GHANAIANS IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

Yesterday, the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressed Ghanaians on the country's preparedness and response plan to combat the Coronavirus and to keep Ghanaians safe.

The federal government of the United States of America is also taking critical steps to ensure the safety of all persons within its boundaries.

As most of you are aware, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global pandemic.

In light of President Akufo-Addo's address to the nation and the advisory from the host nation, I would like to encourage all Ghanaians in the Diaspora, particularly those in the United States of America, to take strict precautionary measures as outlined by the World Health Organization and the Center for Disease Control.

I also encourage all Ghanaians to stay current with news updates on the virus and follow laid down guidelines by their local government and other relevant authorities.

More importantly, let us check on each other and ensure that no Ghanaian feels alienated during these challenging times.

My staff and I will provide periodic updates should there be any changes in the provision of all consular services including the acquisition of visas and passports.

Stay healthy and safe.

DR. BARFUOR ADJEI-BARWUAH

THE AMBASSADOR)

