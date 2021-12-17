27 minutes ago

The first son of the Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) was the toast of graduands at the 54th Graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Edward Akosah Danso who is now a trained Medical Doctor, swept Fifteen (15) of the Twenty-One (21) awards from the School of Medical Sciences setting a record as the first to have won such awards in the history of the institution.

Among the awards include;

Best Student in Anatomy

Best Student in Biochemistry

Best Student in Physiology

Best Student in Community Medicine

Best Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

Best Graduating Student Psychological Medicine and Mental Health

Best Student in Psychiatry

Overall Best Student in Surgery

Best Graduating Male Student

Best Graduating Clinical Student

Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student

Best Student in MB, ChB, and Final part II

Overall Performance

Overall Best Male Student

It has been established that he is an old boy of Prempeh College in Kumasi.

Source: MyNewsGh.com