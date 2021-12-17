The first son of the Director-General of Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) was the toast of graduands at the 54th Graduation ceremony of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).
Edward Akosah Danso who is now a trained Medical Doctor, swept Fifteen (15) of the Twenty-One (21) awards from the School of Medical Sciences setting a record as the first to have won such awards in the history of the institution.
Among the awards include;
Best Student in Anatomy
Best Student in Biochemistry
Best Student in Physiology
Best Student in Community Medicine
Best Student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology
Best Graduating Student Psychological Medicine and Mental Health
Best Student in Psychiatry
Overall Best Student in Surgery
Best Graduating Male Student
Best Graduating Clinical Student
Best Graduating Pre-Clinical Student
Best Student in MB, ChB, and Final part II
Overall Performance
Overall Best Male Student
It has been established that he is an old boy of Prempeh College in Kumasi.
Source: MyNewsGh.com
