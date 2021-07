2 hours ago

The last round of matches for the Division One League will be played this weekend with winners of the respective teams set for promotion to the Ghana Premier League next season.

The Referees Committee has appointed Match Officials for the last round of matches for the season.

Below are the Match Officials for Matchweek 30:

No. REFEREES, VENUES &OTHER OFFICIALS

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: YOUNG APOSTLES VS KINTAMPO

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK

REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM

ASSISTANTS: SAYIBU YAKUBU & EMMANUEL OPOKU

4TH REFEREE: MORO IDDRISU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TIEKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

MATCH: TAMALE CITY VS TECHIMAN CITY

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE

REFEREE: GEORGE AMOAH

ASSISTANTS: KWAME FRIMPONG & ABRAHAM KYEREMANTENG

4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOSEPH APPIAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: BEREKUM ARSENALS VS BOFOAKWA – LIVE ON FACEBOOK

VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK, BEREKUM

REFEREE: DANIEL LARYEA

ASSISTANTS: KWASI BROBBEY ACHEAMPONG & PATRICK PAPALA

4TH REFEREE: WISEMAN GHANSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANDREW DERY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN KYEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021

MATCH: MIGHTY ROYALS VS B.A UNITED

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK

REFEREE: MAALE IREME

ASSISTANTS: FAUZAN MIKAAL II & MORO AHMED DONMUA

4TH REFEREE: SIRAJ YAH’YA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS BOATENG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ERNEST TIEKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: NKORANZA WARRIORS VS NSOATREMAN

VENUE: NKORANZA CHILDREN’S PARK

REFEREE: HASSIM YAKUBU

ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AKATEY &KENNETH ARMOH

4TH REFEREE: FRANCIS XAVIER ADAM

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI ABDUL GANIYU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANK AMANKWAA

GFA CAMERAMAN: JESSIE ATTA

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: WA SUNTAA VS STEADFAST

VENUE: WA STADIUM

REFEREE: ALI ASANTE

ASSISTANTS: CLETUS AZOR AZUPERO & ERNEST AWINBIRE AYAMBA

4TH REFEREE: MAURICE ANANKANI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDWARD AYAANA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL GANIU

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: PAGA CROCODILE VS YENDI GBEWAA

VENUE: PAGA TOWN PARK

REFEREE: ABDUL AZIZ MODAARI SAEED

ASSISTANTS: ABDUL SALAM ABDULAI & ABASS MORO KASIMPU

4TH REFEREE: DAVID ADANNEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: HAMIDU SEIDU BOMISON

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABAGNA NELSON

GFA CAMERAMAN: KOLOG BONAVENTURE

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: RTU VS UNITY FC

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM, TAMALE

REFEREE: SELORM YAO BLESS

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ATIMAKA & STEPHEN BALANGUENA

4TH REFEREE: RUSTUM GAMELI SENORGBE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: STEPHEN KPEN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

ZONE 2

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: SKYY FC VS ALL BLACKS

VENUE: DABOASE

REFEREE: ABDUL LATIF NASHIRU

ASSISTANTS: PAUL DEYEGBE &FELIX APULA

4TH REFEREE: RICHMOND ADJEI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL BOAKYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: HADI MOHAMMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: JOSEPH BINEY

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: STAR MADRID VS ACHIKEN FC

VENUE: UNISTAR ACADEMY PARK

REFEREE: ANGEL ELISHA

ASSISTANTS: YAO YEVOO & KWADZO AFETORGBOR

4TH REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EGBERT AMARTEY LARYEA

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RACHEAL KORANKYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: PROUD UNITED VS PACIFIC HEROES

VENUE: CAM PARK, AIYINASE

REFEREE: CALEB ABOTSI

ASSISTANTS: EMMANUEL ARKAIFIE & MUSAH BASHIRU

4TH REFEREE: SOLOMON MORDEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AUGUSTUS ADJEI KANE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

DATE: SUNDAY, JUNE 25, 2021

MATCH: GOLD STARS VS WASSAMAN – LIVE ON FACEBOOK

VENUE: BIBIANI

REFEREE: GIDEON NII-COFFIE

ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & DIVINE GBPOLOMOR

4TH REFEREE: FRANKLIN AKUMATEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER:

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ADJEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH:ASOKWA DEPORTIVO VS HASAACAS

VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK

REFEREE: DAVID JABEZ KPATAKPLA

ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR & RICHARD NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: EDWARD ANNAN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALEXANDER AZAMETI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE BAAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: B.Y.F ACADEMY VS SAMARTEX

VENUE: NANA GYAMFI PARK, BEKWAI

REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY

ASSISTANTS: GEORGE OWUSU AMPONSEM & MICHAEL AZUGMI

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ACHEAMPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VS NEW EBUBIASE

VENUE: AZULENOANU PARK

REFEREE: ALFRED TABI

ASSISTANTS: MICHAEL LAMME & FESTUS NBANGNAN

4TH REFEREE: DANIEL OPPONG AMOAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMULE KOFI BAAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: JOHN AFFUL

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: UNISTARS VS VIPERS

VENUE: SWEDRU STADIUM

REFEREE: JOSEPH PINPONG

ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA &NII KPORTI NARTEY

4TH REFEREE: ISAAC ADJANOR

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ABBEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL AKROBOTO

GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA

ZONE 3

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: TEMA YOUTH VS UNCLE T – LIVE ON FACEBOOK

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: JOSEPH KENNY PADI

ASSISTANTS: ROLAND NII ADDY & ISAAC ODOOM

4TH REFEREE: BISMARK APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWABENA AGYEI SARPONG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL OSEI

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: MIGHTY JETS VS VISION FC

VENUE: TESHIE MATS PARK

REFEREE: ALBERT AZANTILOW

ASSISTANTS: ADAM ALHAJI MUTAWAKIL & EMMANUEL ASIEDU

4TH REFEREE: LAUD NETTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JAMES ODOOM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: CALEB ABLORH

GFA CAMERAMAN: PRAISE DORA ANTWI

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: KOTOKU ROYALS VS DANBORT FC

VENUE: ODA STADIUM

REFEREE: EBENEZER TETTEH

ASSISTANTS: MARY TEI & JAMES OSAFO

4TH REFEREE: JIBRAEEL SULEMAN

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL GYESI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: FRANCIS TWUM

GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: YOUNG WISE VS PLANNERS FC

VENUE: DOBRO PARK

REFEREE: ERIC ODONKOR

ASSISTANTS: BEATRICE THAUD & BLESS KLU

4TH REFEREE: BRIGHT APEAMENYO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: K. MENSAH BEDIAKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: EMMANUEL NORMAN

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES MCKWEON

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: KRYSTAL PALACE VS AGBOZUME WEAVERS

VENUE: AKOTEX PARK

REFEREE: JOSHUA LAKONNAM

ASSISTANTS: AGBESHIE ADAMS & GIBRINE TANKO AYUBA

4TH REFEREE: GODWIN TORDZRO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDMUND OSANQUAYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISAAC YIRENKYI AKUFFO

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: SUNDAY, JULY 25, 2021

MATCH: NANIA FC VS ACCRA CITY

VENUE: LEGON PARK

REFEREE: JACOB ASSAFUAH

ASSISTANTS: BARNABAS AMENYO & JOSHUA ANANE

4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH OSAFO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: B. DANQUAH WILSON

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: AMINU MOHAMMED ADISA

GFA CAMERAMAN: DAVID KPELI

GFA COMMUNICATIONS