1 hour ago

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, has revealed that 10 Members of Parliament who visited foreign lands have been asked to observe a mandatory quarantine until they have exhausted the required self-isolation period.

This move, the speaker says, is protective rather than punitive in the wake of the deadly novel Coronavirus.

Mike Oquaye failed to disclose the identities of the MPs saying it was against international practices.

Parliament, last week asked two MPs to observe a self-isolation exercise and now there is an additional eight MPs, bringing the number to 10.

Addressing the media at the office of the Speaker of Parliament, he stated that the house has a total number of 10 MPs to be in isolation to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Also, he spoke about various measures the house has put in place to stem the outbreak.

Coronavirus in Ghana

The novel Coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana have risen to 24.

“Twenty-three of the confirmed cases are receiving treatment in isolation and one of the cases who had an underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to having COVID-19 died [on Saturday, March 21],” the Ghana Health Service said in an update.

The remaining 23 infected persons “are being managed in isolation, and are doing well on treatment,” the service added.

There is no geographical breakdown of the three new cases yet.

So far, most of the cases have been detected in the Greater Accra Region.

Among the confirmed cases in Ghana, 17 are Ghanaian and seven are foreign nationals from Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the UK.