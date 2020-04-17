2 hours ago

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has facilitated the return of 300 Americans to the United States.

In all, some 1,400 Americans have returned to the U.S in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement on the Embassy’s website.

“As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on April 10, we are also thankful to the government of Ghana for its strong support in helping the U.S. Embassy in Accra repatriate over 1,400 American citizens and permanent residents of the United States who requested assistance to return to the United States at this time.”

The U.S Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan, speaking about America’s partnership with Ghana and around the world against COVID-19, said: “We are also doing our part as a U.S. Embassy team to be good neighbours and friends. Since March 25, the U.S. Embassy in Accra has been closed to the public and will remain closed until at least April 20. We took this step to maximize social distancing and minimise movement to stop the spread of COVID-19. It is also the responsible and right thing to do for each other.”

The Embassy noted that it does not anticipate that there will be additional charter flights organised from Ghana to the United States any time soon.

In the event future charter flights become available, American residents who wish to travel home have been encouraged to “complete the information in this form for each traveller wishing to depart Ghana. You must complete a form for EACH intended traveller, including children and non-U.S. citizen accompanying family members.”

The U.S embassy encouraged all Americans in Ghana to follow the government of Ghana’s directives as part of their effort to “flatten the curve.”