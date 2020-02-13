2 hours ago

The Ministry of Health says Ghana has encountered a total of 15 suspected cases of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) as of February 12, 2020, but they have all tested negative.

This revelation was made in a statement from the Ministry sighted by Myjoyonline.com.

According to the communique, samples of these cases were “sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for tests after which they were declared negative.”

These include two patients – a Chinese and an Argentine – whose blood samples on February 6, underwent testing for the infection at the institute after visiting the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, with symptoms of the virus.

There are now 45,171 confirmed cases in 25 countries and at least 1,115 deaths, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organisation.

The statement signed by Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu also outlined preventive measures instituted at the various entry points of the country.

“Disease surveillance within the country and at the points of entry has been heightened, as we work in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service and other Port Authorities,” it read.

It further disclosed that the prevention and control mechanisms cut across strengthening “Surveillance internally and at Points of Entry, Case Management, Risk Communication and Social Mobilization, Coordination, Laboratory testing and Logistics support.”

Government also highlighted coordinated emergency response protocols put in place, ready to be triggered in the event of an outbreak.

“Key stakeholder engagements have been extensive and we have met all regional directors of health services, Chief Executive Officers of the Teaching Hospitals, and reviewed their preparedness for emergency response following our alert to them and the Ministry is satisfied with preparations made across the regions so far,” the statement read.

Ghanaian Nationals in Wuhan and Hubei

Students from Ghana who are currently at the epicenter of the outbreak have, for the past few days, appealed for government’s intervention to either evacuate totally or relocation them to safer provinces in China.

The Minority has also weighed in heavily on this tangent, giving government a three-day ultimatum to take immediate action.

But the Heath Minister in his brief on February 12 says there is no cause for alarm as his outfit has the situation under control.

“Government of Ghana is much concerned about our citizens in China especially the Ghanaian students, and is working to ensure their protection, safety and wellbeing as we continue to supply basic needs.”



Source: myjoyonline.com