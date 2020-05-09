56 minutes ago

A recent report by the Ghana Health Service on Ghana's COVID-19 case count says 553 out of 1,300 workers of an undisclosed industrial facility have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

According to the report, the cases account for 50% of the 921 new cases recorded between May 4 and May 8, 2020, bringing the country's tally of confirmed cases to 4,012.

Read details of the report below

Ghana’s total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the 12th of March to 7th May 2020 stands at 4,012. A total of 18 deaths have been recorded for the same period. In addition, there have been a total of 323 recoveries. Ghana’s cases under care (active cases) as of 7th May 2020 thus stands at 3,671.

Between the last update on 4th May 2020 and the current update, a total of 921 additional cases have been recorded. Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive. Over the same period, 20 more recoveries have been reported.

Bono Region has recorded a case and thus 13 out of 16 regions have reported cases. Currently, the only regions with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 are the Savannah, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Source: Ghanaweb