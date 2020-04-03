1 hour ago

A total of 6,000 people who came into contact with coronavirus patients in Accra and Kumasi have been traced and their samples taken for testing.

These contacts were traced by a team of about 300 people who have been trained to undertake the exercise in the affected areas.

At news briefing in Accra today [Friday, April 3, 2020], the Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Aboagye, said a total of 538 people who were also under mandatory quarantine had been tested.

He explained that 49 out of the 204 cases the country had recorded had been discharged and were under homecare treatment.

Ghana has so far recorded five deaths and 204 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

All the five dead victims of the disease had underlying chronic medical conditions prior to COVID-19 infection.

Dr Aboagye also said the service (GHS) will today [Friday, April 3, 2020] begin a training programme for some health personnel on how to use the mini ventilators in the recently distributed ambulances across the country.

He said Ghana so far has a total of 200 ventilators in the Intensive Care Units of both public and private hospitals.

Touching on Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), Dr Aboagye called on the heads of the various public health facilities to ensure optimum use of the PPEs.