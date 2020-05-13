1 hour ago

Former finance Minister under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration, Seth Terkpe, has asked the Akufo-Addo led government to admit to its failures in the fight against the global coronavirus pandemic.

The astute economist stated that it would be in the interest of the NPP to admit that it would be difficult for any government in power to fulfill political promises in the midst of crises.

Ghana recorded its first case of the coronavirus pandemic on 12th March 2020. The country’s case count for the virus currently stands at 5,127, with 22 deaths and 494 recoveries.

The President as part of efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic has promised to build over 88 hospitals in some 88 districts without health facilities across the country.

This project contradicts the NPP’s initial year of roads initiative.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Former finance Minister, Seth Terkpe, asked the NPP to admit that it had failed, which is justifiable, since no one is prepared for a pandemic.

“The NPP should admit that when you are in crisis you, don’t fulfill all your political promises as they were attacking President Mahama in 2016 and that they should admit that because of the same lack of anticipation of what could happen to economies.They should admit to their failures first”, he said.