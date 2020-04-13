18 minutes ago

The Ashanti Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling on the government to account for the coronavirus relief package to Ghanaians.

A statement signed by Regional Communications Officer, Abass Nurudeen, said they won’t allow the government to shortchange Ghanaians in its fight against the global pandemic.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

THE ASHANTI REGIONAL COMMUNICATION SECRETARIAT OF NDC DEMANDS FULL DISCLOSURE ON THE DISBURSEMENT OF CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGES.

The aforementioned office of the National Democratic Congress wishes to re-echo public concerns and misgivings in disbursement of the Coronavirus Alliance Package as presented by the Finance Minister, Mr.Ken Ofori Atta.

In the breakdown of the budget for Coronavirus Alleviation Program(CAP),captured in appendix one and page six of the policy document presented on the floor of Parliament,a whopping Ghc280.30m(Two Trillion,30 billion 0ld cedis) was approved by Parliament to provide food,water and sanitation services to people in the lockdown areas.

Having monitored the process,especially in the Greater Kumasi Region,we are deeply appalled by the level of opacity and Partisanship that has characterised the distribution process thus far.Whilst the few areas receiving these packages are complaining bitterly about the quality and quantity of food being distributed,a greater majority of the people in the Greater Kumasi Region have yet to receive anything(be it food or water) from distributors.

Considering the sheer quantum of resources allocated by Parliament,the services rendered thus far,in terms coverage,quality and transparency,has been woefully unsatisfactory.

It appears government want to use the disbursement of this Taxpayer-Funded relief packages to shore up it sinking popularity in order to gain some political urge.In most areas,the distribution process is being spearheaded by either Parliamentary Candidates or constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party.This invariably affects the fairness of the process and influences who gets what,when and how.We find this most hypocritical and treacherous,especially when the Akufo Addo govt has admonished all not to seek to score political points in their effort to mitigate the impact of COVID 19 on the vulnerable in society.

By this statement, we demand that, particular places be earmarked and advertised as distribution centres in the various communities within the lockdown areas.This will ensure transparency and proper observance of the social distancing protocols in the distribution process.

Also, we wish to call on government to make full disclosure of the amount spent from the COVID-19 Fund and also provide a full list of all persons responsible for the disbursement of the relief items after the exercise in order to restore the confidence of the masses in Public Financial Administration.

The Ashanti Regional Communication Secretariat of the NDC will continue to monitor the distribution of the Coronavirus Alleviation Package,especially in the Greater Kumasi Region by pointing out the lapses and shortfalls in the distribution process so that in the end,the interest of the public would have been duly served. Thank you.

Sgd.

Abass Nurudeen

(Ashanti Regional Communications Officer)