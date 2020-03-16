8 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has instructed the Ministry of Transport, to work with transport unions and private and public transport operators to ensure enhanced hygienic conditions in vehicles and terminals.

In his televised address to the nation on measures his government has taken to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Akufo-Addo said they should provide amongst other things “hand sanitizers, running water and soap for washing of hands.”

This, the President believes will help in the fight to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic amongst Ghanaians.

He also “directed the Attorney General to submit, immediately, to Parliament emergency legislation, in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) & (d) of the Constitution of the Republic, to embody these measures, and I have further directed the Minister for Health to exercise his powers, under section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851), by the immediate issuance of an Executive Instrument, to govern the relevant measures. I call upon Parliament to support the Executive in this national endeavour.”

Akufo-Addo shuts down schools until further notice

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his address directed the management of schools in the country to shut down effective Monday, March 16, 2020, until further notice.

He said, "All universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools ie public and private schools, will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes."

The President added that "BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations but with prescribed social distancing protocols."

Government bans church activities, funerals, other public gatherings

President Akufo-Addo in his address put a ban on all public gatherings including conference, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies and church activities and related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said the ban will be in force for the next four weeks.

“I have decided in the interest of public safety and the protection of our population to review the public gathering advisories earlier announced as follows. Firstly, all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious activities, such as services in churches and mosques, have been suspended for the next four (4) weeks. Private burials are permitted, but with limited numbers, not exceeding twenty-five (25) in attendance,” the President said.

