2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appealed to transport operators and owners in Ghana to dialogue with the Government to find ways by which they can modify the existing public transport policy in order to support his administration's efforts aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 which is currently sweeping across the globe.

In an interaction with transport owners at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday, 24 March 2020, Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that it has become necessary for his government to engage transport owners to find ways through which their sector can make some compromises in the interest of public safety and health.

"You are responsible for moving our people around the country, private and public transport. So comes the question, how are we going to organise it in such a way that our people can still move around but do so taking into account this disease that is ravaging the world. I want us to have a conversation top see the arrangements we can put in place to achieve same,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.

Since Ghana recorded infection cases in the coronavirus pandemic, there have been calls for sweeping reforms in various sectors of the country's economy. Prominent amongst the calls is the reduction of how many passengers public transport operators (Trotro) should seat per roll in order to observe the social distancing policy in public vehicles.

President Akufo-Addo and the transport owners after the introductory remarks moved into a closed-door session to reach a compromise over the proposals of the government.

Ghana has confirmed 53 cases of COVID-19 with two death.