1 hour ago

Strasbourg defender Alexander Djiku has decided to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by awarding prizes online.

The defender is trying to raise funds to help in finding vaccines for the respiratory diseases that has killed more than 50,000 person worldwide.

To help hospital services in the fight against the coronavirus, Alexander Djiku, the player from Strasbourg, has put a kitty online on leetchi, with several prizes to be won.

The gestures of clubs and footballers multiply in this period to come to the aid of the nursing staff and Strasbourg's Alexander Djiku also works in this direction.

This Sunday, the 25-year-old player posted an online kitty on leetchi, "in order to help university hospitals in Strasbourg in the search for a vaccine".

Several lots are offered for the most generous donors, such as a signed Strasbourg jersey, or ... a half-day to share with him. If, for that, it is necessary to wait for the lockdown, the proposal will appeal to the supporters of the RCSA.