2 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay says he is going into 14-day isolation after feeling unwell for some time now.

According to him, the decision is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Some government officials have recovered after contracting the virus. Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration minister Dan Botwe have all recovered from the virus.

But Managing Director of the Forestry Commission Sir John succumbed to the virus.

Ghana has confirmed over 30,000 cases of the virus with over 150 deaths.

Below is regional breakdown of cases in Ghana

Greater Accra Region – 15,863

Ashanti Region – 7,026

Western Region – 2,361

Central Region – 1,269

Eastern Region – 1,164

Volta Region – 538

Bono Region – 421

Bono East Region – 413

Northern Region – 302

Western North Region – 298

Upper East Region – 282

Oti Region – 172

Ahafo Region – 116

Upper West Region – 75

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9