Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay says he is going into 14-day isolation after feeling unwell for some time now.
According to him, the decision is in compliance with COVID-19 protocol.
Some government officials have recovered after contracting the virus. Education Minister Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Regional Integration minister Dan Botwe have all recovered from the virus.
But Managing Director of the Forestry Commission Sir John succumbed to the virus.
Ghana has confirmed over 30,000 cases of the virus with over 150 deaths.
Below is regional breakdown of cases in Ghana
Greater Accra Region – 15,863
Ashanti Region – 7,026
Western Region – 2,361
Central Region – 1,269
Eastern Region – 1,164
Volta Region – 538
Bono Region – 421
Bono East Region – 413
Northern Region – 302
Western North Region – 298
Upper East Region – 282
Oti Region – 172
Ahafo Region – 116
Upper West Region – 75
Savannah Region – 57
North East Region – 9
